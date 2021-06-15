New Lions Club in Chipley

A new Lions Club will be coming to Chipley on June 19 when several locals celebrate the chartering of the Falling Waters Lions Club of Chipley at Falling Waters State Park at 10 a.m.

During the ceremonies, Lions 1st District Vice-Governor Elect, Charles Largen, will present members of the new club with their official charter. Members of the Graceville Lions Club, who sponsored the formation of the Falling Waters Lions Club, will also be on hand to congratulate members of the new club.

“I am proud to welcome these men and women into Lions. Chipley will be proud to have such a fine group of people serving its community,” said Darrin Wall, President of the Falling Waters Lions Club.

The Falling Waters Lions Club will meet on the second and fourth Thursdays at 5:30. Meetings are currently held at the New Life Assembly Church Fellowship Hall. Lions Clubs are groups of caring individuals who identify the needs within their communities and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Falling Waters Lions Club of Chipley, please contact Darrin Wall at (850) 326-5445.