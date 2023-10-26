Neil Douglas Jr. Obit

Neil Douglas Blue of the Birmingham area died on October 17, 2023. Mr. Blue was born in Washington County Florida and moved to Pensacola, Florida during his high school years. He attended Pensacola High School where he was an honor student, president of both the Key Club and National Honor Society and participated in local schoolboy athletics. Mr. Blue loved music from country and western to classical. His Pensacola High School quartet and his solo performances rated superior in Florida State competition in both his Junior and Senior high school years.

Mr. Blue graduated from Tulane University where he made the Dean’s List, a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Social Fraternity, a member of the Pershing Rifles and a Commander of a unit of the Army ROTC at Tulane. He completed graduate work at Pennsylvania. State University in Management. He was a Commissioned Army Officer and a veteran of the Korean War where he served as a Special Agent with the Counterintelligence Corps.

He was employed by Vitro Services Corporation in Fort Walton Beach as-Personnel Manager for Vitro in managing the Eglin Gulf Test Range. He was moved with Vitro to Huntsville Alabama and worked as Administrative Manager in development of the SV-5 rocket system for the NASA Test Laboratory. Mr. Blue was then employed by UAB where he served as an Executive Administrator for both the University Hospital and the Health Services Foundation until his retirement.

He was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, North Shelby County. He was a Mason, and a member of the Kiwanis Club, The Club, the Relay House, and other professional organizations including the MGMA. He had a special interest in the handicapped and was recognized by the Governors’ Committees in both Florida and Alabama for his work in assisting the handicapped in obtaining work. He served in leadership roles at UAB in United Way and blood drives.

Mr. Blue was predeceased by his father, Neil Douglas Blue; mother, Ovie McFatter Blue; and daughter, Debra Ann Blue. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Justice Blue; daughters, Brenda S. Blue (Mark Froehlich), Kelley Manning (Dewayne); son, Patrick Bass (Casey); grandchildren Misty Blue Phillips (Bryan), Kristen Blue Granados (Miguel), Anastasia DuVal-Yonnetti (Joseph), Madelyn and Emma Katherine Manning, Connor and Hannah Joy Bass; great grandchildren, Macie and Hudson Phillips, Claudio Miguel, Oliver, Giovanni Granados, and Alexandra Yonetti; brother, Ronald Dow Blue (Eleanor), and nephew, Dow Blue.

Graveside Services will be on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 2pm at Birmingham’s historic Elmwood Cemetery and family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the Debbie Blue Pantry, the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 4954 Valleydale Road, Birmingham, AL 35242 or to a charity of your choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsridoutselmwoodchapel.com for the Blue family.