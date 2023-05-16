The week of June 4-10 has been proclaimed National Garden Week by the City of Chipley. It is the week celebrating annually by National Garden Club. Chipley Garden Club will be sponsoring activities around town starting with… counting Monarch Spinners. How many can you count around town? All activities are free and open to the public.

Tuesday, June 6 from 10AM until 2PM will be GARDEN DAY at the Washington County Library in Chipley. Activities will include terrarium making, make a floral design, herbal magic, recycling ideas, pine needle basket weaving, clean water, “critters”, local wildflowers, bees, birds, and more.

On Friday, June 9th from 9AM until 1PM “Chalk It Up to Flowers” will be happening at the Washington County Historical Society’s pavilion. Young, old and in-between are invited to show their creativity by decorating our sidewalks with chalk flowers. Don’t have chalk? Don’t worry – it will be provided for free.

For more information, contact Garden Club president Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049.