National Garden Week Celebrated in Chipley

Every year National Garden Week is celebrated by our nation, our state and our town – this year it was June 4-10. The week started off with placing Monarch Butterfly Spinners in the down town flower pots and in local businesses.

Tuesday, June 6th was the major event at the Washington County Library in Chipley. The conference room was packed full of information on bugs, bees, wildflowers, butterflies, trees, and recycling. Guests of all ages learned to make terrariums with recycled water bottles, how to make smudge sticks with herbs, and how to make floral arrangement – and they were able to take them home! They had a taste of honey from a local beekeeper, saw examples of recycling, learned about trees from the Florida Forestry Service, and enjoyed coloring pictures of nature. On the way out, each guest received a free packet of seeds and information on Chipley Garden Club, Falling Waters State Park, and Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc.

Friday, June 9th the public was invited to be creative at the Washington County Historical Society Farmers Market pavilion and “Chalk It Up to Flowers”. A variety of colored chalk was provided to whoever felt the urge to create something artistic in honor of National Garden Week. Participants, both young and old, enjoyed free lemonade and candy and really colored up our world!

Chipley Garden Club President Gweneth Collins remarked, “We were pleased to sponsor several events in our community this year focusing on National Garden Week. The response was amazing and we’re already planning for National Garden Week 2024!”

Special thanks to Kirby’s Blossoms, Florida Forestry Service, UF/IFAS, L&N Mercantile, Page Brand Studio, Ugly Mug Café, our library, and many other local businesses for supporting National Garden Week, FFGC, and Chipley Garden Club. If you would like information on some of the other projects of Chipley Garden Club, please contact President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049. We welcome new members at any time during the year. Happy Gardening!