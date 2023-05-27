NATIONAL GARDEN WEEK TO BE CELEBRATED JUNE 4-10

The City of Chipley, Chipley Garden Club, and National Garden Clubs, Inc. have proclaimed the week of June 4-10 as National Garden Week.

Chipley Garden Club will be sponsoring activities and placing floral designs around town during the week. Monarch Spinners with activity information will be placed in town. How many can you find?

Activities such as terrarium making, make and take floral designs, herbal magic, recycling ideas, pine needle basket weaving, clean water, local wildflowers, bees, birds, and more will be featured at the Washington County Library conference room in Chipley on Tuesday, June 6 from 10AM until 2PM. All activities are free and open to the public.

On Friday, June 9th from 9AM until 1PM “Chalk It Up to Flowers” will be happening at the Washington County Historical Society’s pavilion, or rather on the sidewalks! Young, old and in-between are invited to show their creativity by decorating our sidewalks with chalk flowers, garden scenes or butterflies. Don’t have chalk? Don’t worry – it will be provided for free.

So, how can you participate? Plant some flowers, vegetables, or a tree in your garden, take time to smell the roses, visit the Chipley Farmers Market, refresh your home landscape, do a “no mow” on your lawn for our pollinators, or pay a visit to Falling Waters State Park to take a nature walk, check out the waterfall, or go for swim.

This is an excellent opportunity to show pride in our community. For more information, contact Garden Club president Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049