After declaring a state of emergency on Friday over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call for a National Day of Prayer on Sunday, March 15.

We encourage everyone to join us in praying on this National Day of Prayer.

1 He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High

shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

2 I will say of the Lord , “He is my refuge and my fortress,

my God in whom I trust.”

3 Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the hunter

and from the deadly pestilence.

4 He shall cover you with His feathers,

and under His wings you shall find protection;

His faithfulness shall be your shield and wall.

5 You shall not be afraid of the terror by night,

nor of the arrow that flies by day;

6 nor of the pestilence that pursues in darkness,

nor of the destruction that strikes at noonday.

7 A thousand may fall at your side

and ten thousand at your right hand,

but it shall not come near you.

8 Only with your eyes shall you behold

and see the reward of the wicked.

9 Because you have made the Lord , who is my refuge,

even the Most High, your dwelling,

10 there shall be no evil befall you,

neither shall any plague come near your tent;

11 for He shall give His angels charge over you

to guard you in all your ways.

12 They shall bear you up in their hands,

lest you strike your foot against a stone.

13 You shall tread upon the lion and adder;

the young lion and the serpent you shall trample underfoot.

14 Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him;

I will set him on high, because he has known My name.

15 He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him;

I will be with him in trouble,

and I will deliver him and honor him.

16 With long life I will satisfy him

and show him My salvation.

Psalm 91 (MEV)