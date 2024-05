Day of Prayer

On Thursday, 05-02-2024, we had 5 pastors from our community to lead in prayer for our nation.

They each had a theme or topic for their prayer.

Here are the 5 themes:

GOVERNMENT LEADERS (Dallas Pettis)

Grace Assembly

MILITARY & 1st RESPONDERS (Mike Orr)

First Baptist Chipley

CHURCH (Tim Brigham)

Shiloh Baptist

FAMILIES (John Howell)

First Freewill Baptist Church

LOST/UNSAVED (David Woods)

Yes Lord Deliverance