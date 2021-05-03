The 70th Annual National Day of Prayer will be held this Thursday, May 6, at noon in the parking lot of First Baptist Chipley.

Everyone is invited to this event. Several local pastors will lead in prayer at this event.

Everyone will be able to remain in their cars as the event will be broadcast on FM station 89.3 (but only within a mile from First Baptist Chipley).

In the past, this event has been held at the Washington County Courthouse. However, by having it in the parking lot of First Baptist everyone will be able to:

-Have a good seat for the event (instead of standing or sitting on the steps at the courthouse just remain in your car).

-Remain cool in their car with the air conditioner running.

-Hear better without the traffic on Hwy. 90.