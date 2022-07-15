Nathania Rose Deeter Obit

Nathania Rose Deeter 22, of Bonifay, Florida passed from this life on July 11, 2022.

Nathania was born on April 25, 2000 in Cleveland, Tennessee to Larry Keith Deeter Jr. and April Denise McCandless.

She is survived by her father: Larry Deeter Jr. of Dalton, GA; mother: April McCandless of Bonifay, FL; sister: Sarah Lauderdale of Cleveland, TN; maternal grandmother: Mikki Whitaker of Cleveland, TN; nephews: Grayson Dale and Harlan Grady both of Cleveland, TN.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.