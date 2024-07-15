Nathan Jerome Shipes Obit

Nathan Jerome Shipes, age 76, passed from this life Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Southeast Medical Center. He was born in Dothan, AL on May 11, 1948 to Harry Junice (Odom) Shipes. Nathan was a retired Master Sergeant for the United States Army. He served after graduating in 1966 until 1969 and re-enlisted in 1974 until he retired in 1991. He was a Korean Linguist in Military Intelligence in the 372nd ASA and the 109th MI Battalion. His posts were the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, Schofield Barracks, HI. And Ft. Lewis, WA, with several tours in Korea.

Survivors include his wife; Deborah Shipes, his children; Mark Shipes and wife Kristi, Greg Shipes wife Jennifer, Jason Shipes and wife Jaime and Skyler Shipes, brother; Mike Shipes and wife Joy, Step-children; Casey Holtum and husband Josh, Levi Yarbrough and wife Brittanie, grandchildren; Natalie, Ryan, Hunter, Fisher, Gage, Cody, and James, Step-grandchildren; Cain, Courtney, Jackson, Mia, Dalton, Garrett, Hayden, Owen, Brennan, Brylen, and River, great grandchildren; Marcy and Raelynn, Johanna, Noah, and Paisley, step-great grandchild, Penelope and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. July 16, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

