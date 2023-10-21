Myrtick Evelyn Devane Register Obit

Myrtick Evelyn Devane Register was born on March 24, 1925 to William Franklin Devane and Sarah Victoria Langley DeVane in Cowarts, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband (Charles L. Register, Sr), her brother, three sisters, five half-sisters and one half-brother.

Evelyn graduated from Cottondale High School in 1943 as Valedictorian. Later in life, educational pursuits led her to graduate from Chipola College in Marianna in 1987 and to attend Florida State University, Panama City Florida, also Florida Baptist College, Graceville, Florida.

On August 22, 1943 Evelyn DeVane married Charles L. Register, Sr. in First Baptist Church of Cottondale, Florida. They had two sons Charles L. Register, Jr and Robert Pierce Register. In February 1948 they opened the Western Auto Associate Store in Chipley, Florida which they operated together until May 1978.

They joined the First Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida in 1948 where Evelyn retained her membership until death. Evelyn was a very active member as long as she lived in Chipley including teaching Sunday School for more than 55 years.

She also served as Worthy Matron of the Chipley Chapter of the Order of Eastern Stars in 1955.

She had the gift of writing, authoring four books: Golden Moments (Poems); A Victorious Life (Story of Ruby Daniels); Pioneer Road Builder (Story of R. Coggin); Where Jesus Walked (trip to the Holy Land), numerous short stories, and many poems.

Evelyn is survived by her sons; Charles (Dorothy) of Decatur, Alabama, Robert (Nan) of Wesley Chapel, Florida, four Grandchildren; Brian (Andrea) of Tampa, Florida, Kimberly R. Petersen (John) of Gainesville, Florida, Matthew (Sally) of Birmingham, Alabama, Thomas (Hilary) of Auburn, Alabama; seven Great Grandchildren, Kendall and Kylee Petersen, Gavin and Emma Register, Aurora, Gabriella, and Holden Register, and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family has been blessed by the care Evelyn received at Morningside Assisted Living and Encompass Health Hospice in Decatur, Alabama. She felt special there and the family is very grateful.

