Myers obit

Mr. Bobby Gene Myers, Sr., age 86, of Bonifay, Florida passed away June 25, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 14, 1935, in Bonifay, Florida.

Mr. Myers was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Brady Myers, his mother, Reba Everett Sellers, his wife, Ruthie Dean Myers, four brothers, Tommy Myers, Jim Myers, Donnie Myers, and Roy Myers, three sisters, Vernell Peacock, Wynell Heinrich, and Mildred Myers, and one grandson, Nick.

Mr. Myers is survived by seven children, Jerri Naeyaert of Graceville, FL, Bobby David Myers and Donna of Bonifay, FL, Patricia Thompson of Bonifay, FL, Linda Renee Myers of Bonifay, FL, Willard Leon Flowers and Debra of Wewahitchka, FL, Bobby Gene Myers, Jr. and Sherry Lynn of Bonifay, FL, and Wanda Ellen Myers and Bo of Bonifay, FL; 16 grandchildren, Justin and Mia, Brian and Dawn, Jon and Jennifer, Charlotte, Kimberly and Joseph, Amanda and Robert, Clayton and Maggie, Trenidy, Stacy and Jeff, Ashley, Audrie and Anthony, Mindy and Alex, Josh and Codie, Gene and Josie, Valorie, and Shay; 34 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Codie Myers and Sherry Lynn Myers for the care they gave to Bobby with the help of Covenant Hospice nurses Adrianna Lawson, Jimmy King, and Tracy Jordan. Also, thanks to Brother Jerry Moore and Carmel Assembly of God Church Family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 PM at Peel Funeral Home.