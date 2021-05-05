Music obit

Mr. William ‘Rusty’ Waren Music, age 40, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away May 4, 2021 at his home.

He was born July 14, 1980 in Geneva, Alabama.

Rusty was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Maebelle Tillis.

Rusty is survived by his wife of 3 years, Callie Music of Bonifay, FL; his mother, Jaclyn Newman of Caryville, FL; three children, Bryar Music of Bonifay, FL, Bradley Music of Westville, FL, and Lacee Music of Westville, FL: three step-children, Madeline Holm of Denmark, Sebastian Holm of Denmark, and Anna Holm of Bonifay, FL: two sisters, Teresa Peacock and Crystal of Westville, FL and Amanda Music of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Cecil Music and wife Michelle of Caryville, FL and Casey Music and wife LeAnna of Caryville, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Pine Hill Church. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.