Mrya Porter Saunders Obit

Mrya Porter Saunders passed from this life on September 9, 2022, at Northwest Florida Medical Center Skilled Nursing Unit, in Chipley.

Myra was born in the Orange Hill Community of Washington County on December 31, 1934, to Felton and Myrtle Kent Porter.

She became a Christian at the age of twelve and remained active in church all her life. She sang in the choir, taught in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Training Union and Bible Study Courses.

She graduated from High School in Chipley in 1952 and went on to earn a B.S., from FSU, an M.S., from FAU and as EdS Degree, from Nova, Southwestern. She taught school for 37 years.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 57 years, Curtis Saunders, brother, Jerry Porter, brother-in-law, Doug Brooks and niece Debbie Brooks.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Mary Porter, sister, Dorothy Brooks, brother, Thomas Porter and wife Flossie, brother, Allen Porter and wife Nancy and multiple nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held at her childhood church, New Orange Baptist Church, located at 782 Alford Highway, Chipley, FL, on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. The service will begin at 10:30, with Reverend Odis Whitehead officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be no graveside service.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Grandview Assisted Living Facility, the staff at Northwest Florida Community Hospital and the staff at the Skilled Nursing Unit and Covenant Hospice, along with Doctors Annette Porter and James Clemmons. They were all instrumental in making Myra’s final years more pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Orange Baptist Church.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net