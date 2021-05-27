Morris obit

Randy Morris, age 64 of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on May 24, 2021.

Randy was born on August 26, 1956 in Chipley, Florida to Roland Dalton Morris and Willie Mae Finch Morris. A lifelong resident of Chipley, Randy was a self-employed logger and he was a church member at Shepherd’s Gate Church. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Roland and Willie Mae Morris; brother: Roy Morris; son: Chance Morris; grandchild: Keanly Morris.

He is survived by his loving wife: Charlyce Morris of Chipley, FL; sons: Nick Morris of TN, Larry Morris of Chipley, FL; daughter: Jaysla Morris of Chipley, FL; father-in-law: Charles Hendrix of Chipley, FL; brothers: Ray Morris (Penny) of Chipley, FL, James Earl Morris (Susie) of Chipley, FL, Dalton Morris of Chipley, FL; sisters: Ruth Melvin of Marianna, FL, Patricia McCallister of Graceville, FL; grandchildren: Kylee Morris of Chipley, FL, Ean Morris of TN, Penelope Morris of TX.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Shepherd’s Gate Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. James Guy, Rev. Travis Mask and Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church. Shepherd’s Gate Church is located at 1915 Ferguson Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.