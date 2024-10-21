Monica Rose Tharp Obit

Monica Rose Tharp, age 26 of Chipley, FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 18, 2024. She was born November 18, 1997 in Panama City, FL.

Monica loved her family and her church family. She is a member the Lighthouse Holiness Church and was always overjoyed getting to hear the music. Monica was a special girl who touched the hearts of everyone she met.

She is survived by her parents, Calvin Allen Tharp and wife Lillian (Sapp) Tharp of Chipley, FL, her birth mother, Melissa M. Sapp of Chipley, FL, one sister, Eva Peterson of Chipley, FL, two uncles, Samuel Tharp of Islamorada, FL, Daniel Tharp and wife Julie of Richlands, VA, two aunts, Donna Branch and husband Bill of Chipley, FL, Retha Duvall and husband Tony of Chipley, FL and numerous cousins.

Services for Monica will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at the Spirit of Holiness Church. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be held at the Spirit of Holiness Church Cemetery. Reverend Nixon Riley and Reverend Michael Smith will be officiating.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.