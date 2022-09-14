Monday, September 12 Regular School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting.
The Board recognized the following
- FSA AND FSAA PERFECT SCORE STUDENTS
Kate M. Smith Elementary School
Principal Lesa Burdeshaw, Ellee Peel, Grade 4 Mathematics Assessment, Makayla O’Steen – Grade 3 Mathematics Assessment, Superintendent Joseph Taylor
Roulhac Middle School
– Principal Nancy Holley, Bryce Arnold, Civics EOC Assessment (Grade 7), Luke Kincaid, Grade 6 Mathematics Assessment, Superintendent Joseph Taylor
(Audry Stephens, Grade 8 Statewide Science Assessment, NOT PRESENT)
Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) – NOT PRESENT (no photo)
Mandolin Brigham, FSAA Grade 4 Mathematics Assessment
Israel Sosa III, FSAA Algebra 1 EOC Assessment & Grade 9 English Language
Arts Assessment
- COLLEGE BOARD NATIONAL RECOGNITION
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders, VHS Principal Ellen Grainger, VHS Student Caitlin Allen, CHS Students Truman Dellwo and Cass Dillard, Superintendent Joseph Taylor
- FPTC Received a 45-Year COE Accreditation Plaque
Assistant Director Bryan Lee and Superintendent Joseph Taylor
Also recognized:
Angelina Caroline Bell – the new Social Worker
Director of Assessment and Accountability Becky Dickson, Angelina Bell, Superintendent Joseph Taylor
Jennifer Kincaid – the new Vernon High School Assistant Principal
VHS Principal Ellen Grainger, Jennifer Kincaid, Superintendent Joseph Taylor
Kathy Stewart – Bus Driver Retiree for almost 20 years of dedicated service
Kathy Stewart and Superintendent Taylor