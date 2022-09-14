Monday, September 12 Regular School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting.

The Board recognized the following

FSA AND FSAA PERFECT SCORE STUDENTS

Kate M. Smith Elementary School

Principal Lesa Burdeshaw, Ellee Peel, Grade 4 Mathematics Assessment, Makayla O’Steen – Grade 3 Mathematics Assessment, Superintendent Joseph Taylor

Roulhac Middle School

– Principal Nancy Holley, Bryce Arnold, Civics EOC Assessment (Grade 7), Luke Kincaid, Grade 6 Mathematics Assessment, Superintendent Joseph Taylor

(Audry Stephens, Grade 8 Statewide Science Assessment, NOT PRESENT)

Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) – NOT PRESENT (no photo)

Mandolin Brigham, FSAA Grade 4 Mathematics Assessment

Israel Sosa III, FSAA Algebra 1 EOC Assessment & Grade 9 English Language

Arts Assessment

COLLEGE BOARD NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders, VHS Principal Ellen Grainger, VHS Student Caitlin Allen, CHS Students Truman Dellwo and Cass Dillard, Superintendent Joseph Taylor

FPTC Received a 45-Year COE Accreditation Plaque

Assistant Director Bryan Lee and Superintendent Joseph Taylor

Also recognized :

Angelina Caroline Bell – the new Social Worker

Director of Assessment and Accountability Becky Dickson, Angelina Bell, Superintendent Joseph Taylor

Jennifer Kincaid – the new Vernon High School Assistant Principal

VHS Principal Ellen Grainger, Jennifer Kincaid, Superintendent Joseph Taylor

Kathy Stewart – Bus Driver Retiree for almost 20 years of dedicated service

Kathy Stewart and Superintendent Taylor