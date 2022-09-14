Monday, September 12 Regular School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting.

 

The Board recognized the following

 

  1. FSA AND FSAA PERFECT SCORE STUDENTS

 

Kate M. Smith Elementary School

Principal Lesa BurdeshawEllee Peel, Grade 4 Mathematics AssessmentMakayla O’Steen – Grade 3 Mathematics AssessmentSuperintendent Joseph Taylor

 

Roulhac Middle School

–          Principal Nancy HolleyBryce Arnold, Civics EOC Assessment (Grade 7), Luke Kincaid, Grade 6 Mathematics AssessmentSuperintendent Joseph Taylor

 

(Audry Stephens, Grade 8 Statewide Science Assessment, NOT PRESENT)

 

Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) – NOT PRESENT (no photo)

Mandolin Brigham, FSAA Grade 4 Mathematics Assessment

Israel Sosa III, FSAA Algebra 1 EOC Assessment & Grade 9 English Language

Arts Assessment 

 

  1. COLLEGE BOARD NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders, VHS Principal Ellen Grainger, VHS Student Caitlin Allen, CHS Students Truman Dellwo and Cass Dillard, Superintendent Joseph Taylor

 

  1. FPTC Received a 45-Year COE Accreditation Plaque

Assistant Director Bryan Lee and Superintendent Joseph Taylor

 

Also recognized:

Angelina Caroline Bell – the new Social Worker

Director of Assessment and Accountability Becky Dickson, Angelina Bell, Superintendent Joseph Taylor

 

Jennifer Kincaid – the new Vernon High School Assistant Principal

VHS Principal Ellen GraingerJennifer KincaidSuperintendent Joseph Taylor

 

Kathy Stewart – Bus Driver Retiree for almost 20 years of dedicated service

Kathy Stewart and Superintendent Taylor

