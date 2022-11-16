Monday, November 14, 2022 Regular School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting.

A Farewell Celebration was held before the Regular School Board Meeting honoring School Board Members Mrs. Susan Roberts, 16 years, and Mr. Vann Brock, 20 years of dedicated services to the Washington County School Board.

The Board recognized the following:

Kirstyn Brown – U. S.Presidential Scholar Nominee VHS Academic

(Director Susan Saunders, Principal Ellen Grainger, School Board Member Susan Roberts, Kirstyn Brown, and Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

Kelcy Cooper – U. S. Presidential Scholar Nominee CHS CTE

(Director Susan Saunders, Kelcy Cooper, Principal Alicia Clemmons, School Board Member Dr. Lou Cleveland, and Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

The Chipley High School Girls Volleyball Team District Champions

The FPTC Nursing Program Awarded Funds of $678,441.00

The showing of WVPK 4 and 5-year-olds’ American Flag they made in honor of Veterans Day.

(Director Jiranda White, Teachers Heather Berry and Carrie Chandler, Superintendent Joseph Taylor, and TOSA Linda Mincey)