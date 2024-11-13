Monday, November 11th, 2024 Regular School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting. The Board recognized the following:

The Board recognized the Veterans.

Chipley High School JROTC Summer Leadership Camp

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Shayne Moore recognized Chipley High School JROTC Summer Camp Graduates:

Left to right: Nallely Galvan (STEM Leadership Academy Graduate and recipient of leadership award), Lert Egan (National Flight Academy Graduate), Walle Foxworth ( National Flight Academy Graduate), Madison Purecka (STEM Leadership Academy Graduate), Jeremiah Seaman (STEM Leadership Academy Graduate), Serayah OO’Neil(STEM Leadership Academy and recipient of leadership award).

Perfect Score Recognition

Ms. Becky Dickson, Director of Assessment and Accountability, and Ms. Jennifer Kincaid, RMS Principal, recognized the 2024 FSA and FSAA Perfect Score Students:

Evan Conway, Grade 6 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Audrey Cone, Civics EOC Assessment

Kinleigh Peel, Grade 8 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Giovanni Spedale,Civics EOC Assessment

Giovanni Spedale, Grade 8 FAST Mathematics Assessment

Left to right: Director Becky Dickson, Principal Jennifer Kincaid, Giovanni Spedale, Kinleigh Peel, Evan Conway, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

U.S. Presidential Academic Scholar Nominee and U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar Nominee

Ms. Susan Saunders, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, recognized the District Nominees:

Ashley Burke – Vernon High School Academic Scholar Nominee

Lawson Corbitt – Chipley High School/FPTC CTE Scholar Nominee

Left to right: CHS Principal Alicia Clemmons, Director Susan Saunders, Lawson Corbitt, Ashley Burke, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

Retiring Superintendent Joseph Taylor was presented with a plaque honoring 23+ years of service to the Washington County School District. He served as District Director from May 1999 to June 2010 and Superintendent of Schools from November 2012 to November 2024.

