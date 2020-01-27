Mitchell obit

Ms. Leanora Mitchell, age 64, of Dothan, Alabama and formerly of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence in Dothan, Alabama.

Leanora was born to Bishop Walter Mitchell, Sr., and Mother Loraine Mitchell on September 15, 1955.

Following graduation from Graceville High School, Leanora joined the United States Air Force. She traveled the world with the United States Air Force and received an Air Traffic Controller certification from Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. She worked many years as a proof reader with the Dewey Ballantine Law Firm in New York City, New York.

Leanora was preceded in death by her parents, the late Bishop Walter Mitchell, Sr. and Mother Loraine Mitchell; and her siblings Loretta, Effie, Samuel Earl, Gloria Jean, David Lee, Walter Jr., Willie, Renor L, W.T., Rosa Bell, Lila, Ida B., and Elmira.

She leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her memories, five brothers: Isaiah of Detroit, Michigan, Wayne and Jesse Mitchell, both of Dothan, Alabama, Tony Mitchell of Daleville, Alabama, and Vander (Ann) of Century, Florida; four sisters: Marie (J. Elliott) Crowder of Pensacola, Florida, Mary Mack of Ozark, Alabama, Dyann (Dewane) Morland of Enterprise, Alabama, and Mary Bradley of Century, Florida; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020, at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, located at the funeral home, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of her life and legacy will commence at 11:30 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 from the New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, 977 Hope Avenue, Graceville, Florida.

Lenora will be laid to rest in the Hinson Cemetery in Graceville, Browntown Community, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.