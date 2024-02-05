Mildred Bowling Obit

Mildred A. Bowling, 75 of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2024 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Mildred was born on March 4, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Lewis Tressler and Juanita Stevens. She worked at Marianna Health and Rehab Center as the Activities Director for 15 + years. Mildred enjoyed spending her time antiquing and collecting candle stick holders. She was of the Christian faith and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy E. Bowling of Marianna, Florida; two sons: Roy E. Bowling Jr (Angel) of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, Kendall Bowling of New Hope, Florida; brother: Anthony Richmond (Barbara) of Indiana; two grandchildren: Jessie and Jamie.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.