Michael Ray Qualls Jr. 50, of North Fort Myers went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2023, at Downtown Baker Hospital in Naples, Florida surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born on May 21, 1973, in Tampa, Florida to Michael Ray Qualls Sr. and Nancy Marsh. A Chipley High School graduate of the 1992 Class, he went on to serve in the United States Navy for over 14 years before becoming a Deputy Sheriff for Hendry County Sheriffs Department. Ray loved his work as a Life Coach, helping others break down barriers and reach their full potential through his company “Unlock Your Mind with Coach Ray”. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bike riding with his daughter Brenda. Ray was an advocate for Rett Syndrome research, supporting his youngest daughter Emma through numerous fundraising efforts and walk-a-thons. Most of all he was a wonderful husband, father, and son, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ray is survived by his loving wife: Tiffany Qualls of North Fort Myers, Florida; father: Michael Qualls Sr. (Toni) of Vernon, Florida; mother: Nancy Baugh of Ocala, Florida; daughters: Brenda Qualls of Orlando, Florida, Emma Qualls of Naples, Florida; brothers: Zackary Qualls of Tallahassee, Florida; Gage Story of Vernon, Florida; sisters: Kaitlyn Keenan (Travis) of Panama City Beach, Florida, Jennifer Wells of Franklin, Indiana, Latasha Qualls of Chipley, Florida, Holly Baugh of Ocala, Florida, Lindsy Baugh of Ocala, Florida.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Friday, August 11, 2023, at Grace Assembly at Chipley with Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Hard Labor Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at Grace Assembly at Chipley, 567 Main Street, Chipley, Florida 32428.