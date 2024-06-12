Michael Hayes Clark, SR. Obit

Michael Hayes Clark, SR., age 88, of Chipley FL went to be with Jesus his Savior in Christ on June 6, 2024.

He was born on May 1, 1936, in Panama City, FL. to Burton Hayes Clark and Polly Lendon Clark.

Mike, as everyone called him, grew up in Millville off Sherman Avenue with his parents, Burton and Polly Clark and younger sister, Sandra M. Clark Robinson. While in High School he worked at his father’s shop, Clarks Men’s Shop and as a dance instructor at Fred Astair Dance Studio. He was voted Best dressed and Best Looking in High School. After graduation he joined the Army National Guard 124th Inf. 48th Div. Ft. McClellan, Ala. He also work at the papermill in Panama City where he met Carolyn. Mike moved to Texas in 1960 and within a year moved his family. He loved living in Texas wearing his western shirts, boots and jeans. He went to work for Celanese in 1961 as an operator and was eventually promoted to shift supervisor. During his tenure he was assigned to the Germany subdivision to establish operations protocols. He eventually retired in 2001. Mike loved piddling with his extra sidejobs, hobbies and equipment. He had a special kind heart for his beloved dogs through the years. Mike had great friends in Texas and in Florida which he enjoyed spending time with, as well as they did with him. Everyone always said what a nice man he was. He enjoyed traveling especially to Colorado, which he did often with Carolyn, Gina and their camping friends from Conroe, Tx. He was able to return to Colorado the past three years during the summer with his daughter Lisa. He will be missed by so many as a loving father and dear friend.

He is proceeded in death by wife Carolyn W. Clark, his father, Burton H. Clark, mother, Polly Lendon Clark, sister, Sandra M. Clark Robinson, two sons, Michael Hayes Clark, Jr. and Timothy Carrol Clark.

He is survived by his son Robert F. Clark and wife Katie and their children Crockett and wife Salina Clark, and Corrie Clark, daughter-in-law Linda Clark and her children, Michelle Clark, Michel H. Clark, III and Cody Clark, son Joel W. Clark and wife, Sherry and their children Brandy Baxter, Jeremy Baxter, Joel Clark Jr., and wife Meghan, Lindsay Waits and husband Mike, daughter Lisa Bushman and husband William McCarty, and son Jerod Bushman and wife Michelle and daughter Gina Renee Clark and son’s of Timothy Carrol Clark, Chad Clark and Shawn Clark. He was also had fifteen great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Shiloh Baptist Church, Chipley, FL. Family will receive friends and visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Tim Brigham will be officiation. Interment will be held at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery.

Mike continued to donate to St. Jude Children’s hospital for many years, in leu of flowers the family request that donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html