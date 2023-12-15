MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE GARDEN CLUB

The members of Chipley Garden Club wish everyone a very Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and Happy Holidays!

Chipley Garden Club met on Wednesday, December 6th at First Presbyterian for their regular monthly meeting. After welcoming several new members, Club President Gweneth Collins led the business portion of the meeting consisting of discussions on planting a memorial tree for Florida Arbor Day 2024 in January, participating in the Chipley Christmas Fest with the glitter pinecone booth, attending the FFGC Spring Convention, and several other items. Chaplain Carol Kries delivered a Christmas devotion and wishes for a blessed new year.

For his support of the club, Paul Goulding of the Panhandle Technical College was awarded an honorary club membership. Goulding and his students created a beautiful video presentation on agribusiness for the club’s Spring Meeting in 2023. The certificate was presented by former Club President Gail Exum and Glenda Wilson who was in charge of the program for that meeting.

A program consisting of “Old Timers’ Gardening Hints” was presented by Cheryl McCall. Several members shared their gardening hints following her presentation.

Following the meeting, the group enjoyed a Christmas Luncheon prepared by Cheryl McCall, Juliet Sauls, and Tricia Dedge. Members were gifted with begonia cuttings, seeds, and Japanese Maple seedlings and participated in an ornament swap to wind up the meeting.

The next meeting of Chipley Garden Club will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, January 3rd at the East Classroom of the Washington County Ag Center. If you would like to learn more about club activities and projects, please contact President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049. Visitors are always welcomed!