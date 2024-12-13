Merry Christmas From The Garden Club

Chipley Garden Club met Wednesday, December 4 at the home of President Gweneth Collins and her husband, Wade. A very short business meeting covered Committee Reports, general business, and replanting the Memorial Tree at the Farmers Market. Work has begun on refurbishing the Chipley Monument. The president reminded members of the upcoming Chipley Christmas Fest on Thursday, December 19th and the garden club’s annual fun project of Glitter Pinecones.

As a devotional, Chaplain Carol Kreis read the Christmas Story from the Bible and recited “Mary, Did You Know?.”

Following the business meeting, members enjoyed a festive Christmas Get-To-Gather and Ornament Swap.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 8th at 10:30AM at the Washington County Ag Center East Classroom. Until then, Merry Christmas and happy gardening from Chipley Garden Club!