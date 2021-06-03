Meredith obit

Reverend Barbara Ann Meredith, age 78, of Marianna, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

She was born on September 16, 1942 to Wilson and Lillie Mae Hesters Singletary.

Barbara loved God and served in pastoral roles in Rocky Creek Tabernacle, Marianna Community Church, and God’s Little Holiness Church. Her greatest loves were God, her church and her family, especially her grand-babies. She also loved shopping, cake decorating and most of all, she enjoyed eating at Po Folks. The waitresses knew her well and always had her glass of tea ready.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Allen Meredith, Sr.; brothers, Pete Singletary, Emory Singletary; daughter, Patrema Ann Meredith; and one grandson, James Allen Meredith III (Trey).

Barbara is survived by her children, Chester Meredith (Lynn) of Bainbridge, GA, Gail Brunner (Ronnie) of Phenix City, AL, James Meredith, Jr. of Greenwood, FL; Rachel Meredith and Deborah Carnley (James) all of Marianna, as well as 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, June 7, 2021. Interment will follow in Rocky Creek Cemetery with James & Sikes Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.