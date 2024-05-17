Melvin Carroll Obit

Melvin Carroll went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 16, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Melvin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dottie Sue; two sons: Teral “T.C.” Carroll (Brenda), Chris Carroll all of Chipley, Florida; one grandson: Samuel Carroll (Paige); one granddaughter: Juliet Cruz (Garrick) and one great granddaughter baby Ava Cruz of Tallahassee, Florida; one special “son” Jonathan Shoots; one brother: Mildredge Carroll of Chipley, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel E. Carroll and Julia Carroll; two brothers: Orlanda Carroll and Alto Carroll.

Melvin was a 1962 graduate of Vernon High School and attended Washington Technical College, Tallahassee Community College, Florida State University, and the University of Florida. He was employed with the Florida Department of Transportation and after a 33 year career he retired as a Traffic Engineer IV. Melvin was the Florida Director of International Municipal Signal Association. He was a member of Trinity Full Gospel Church. His first priority in life was his God, his family, and doing for others. He loved to fish, hunt, and work at the church. After his retirement, he and his wife travelled extensively, camping in 48 states to enjoy God’s creation. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his “kids” who called him Uncle Melvin.

Celebration of his life will be 11AM Monday, May 20, 2024 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with visitation one hour prior to the service conducted by Bro. Jason Larson and Bro. Jonathan Shoots. Interment will follow at Ferguson Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.