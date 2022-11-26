Melinda Brown-Robinson Obit

Melinda Brown-Robinson, age 59, of Graceville, FL passed from this life on Friday, November 25, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 3, 1963 in Portsmouth, VA to Norman V. Brown and Mildred (Allen) Brown.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by one daughter, Ina Kellner and husband Charles of Alford, FL, three brothers, Allen Brown and wife Kathy, Bill Brown and wife Becky, Les Brown and wife Missy.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

