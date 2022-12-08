Melba Shouppe Obit

Melba Shouppe, age 96, passed away peacefully and entered into Heaven on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home in Dothan with her family by her side. She was born in Henry County, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Bessie Avant, her husband, Louie Shouppe, her grandson, Cade (Wheeler) Shouppe, her younger sisters, Imogene Edwards and Geraldine Bennett and her son in law, Gerald Burlison.

She is survived by her children, Eddie Shouppe (Debbie) of Headland, Alabama, Bill Shouppe (Sue) of Cottondale, Florida, Jackie Burlison of Dothan, Alabama, Wanda Bass (Lamar) of Opp, Alabama, Cathy Williams (Richard) of Chipley, Florida, Jeff Shouppe (Kim) of Placida, Florida and sister in law, Ann Perkins of Cottondale. Mrs. Shouppe also had 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.

Mrs. Shouppe retired with over 32 years at Sunland Training Center, Marianna, Florida and was a member of the Cottondale First Assembly of God. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Melba Shouppe, to the Women’s Ministry (WM’s Women Group) and the Bible Study Class as follows:

First Assembly of God Cottondale, P.O. Box 367, Cottondale, FL 32431.

Celebration of life services for Mrs. Shouppe will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am and services at 10:00 with interment following at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, 3924 Woodrest Road, Cottondale, FL.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net