Mears obit

Ms. Nicole ‘Nicki’ Suzanne Mears, age 33, of Lake Butler, Florida passed away December 1, 2019 in Jackson County Florida. She was born October 18, 1986 in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Nicki was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert ‘Bob’ Miller and paternal grandfather, Edgar Mears.

Nicki is survived by her father, Terry Mears and wife Tudy of Bonifay, FL; her mother, Debbie Mears of Tampa, FL; one brother, Shawn Mears and wife Anna of Dade City, FL; two sisters, Sheri Lea Hiefner and husband James of Dothan, AL and Teri Lea Peterson and husband Jay of Chipley, FL; one step-brother, Caleb Segers and wife Karen of Bonifay, FL; one step-sister, Misty Segers of Bonifay, FL; maternal grandmother, Greta Miller of Butler, PA; paternal grandmother, Geneva Mears of Bonifay, FL; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church Bonifay, 311 N. Waukesha Street, Bonifay. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery, 813 N. Caryville Road, Bonifay, with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Peel Funeral Home.