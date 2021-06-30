McRae obit

Belinda Parker McRae, 71, of Chipley, passed from this life on Monday, June 29, 2021 at Jackson Hospital surrounded by her family after a long illness.

Belinda was born at Eglin Air Force Base on July 29, 1949 to the late James Burley Parker and Jewell Adams Parker. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, and midwife. She will be remembered as a loving and dedicated woman who cared for her family, friends, and all the patients she touched over the years.

She is survived by her beloved husband of fifty years, Wilson D. McRae, Jr.; children, Michelle Trotman (Gerald), Jim McRae (Pennie), and Jade McRae; grandchildren, Megan Stewart (Ren), Zac Trotman, Samantha Trotman, Gabrielle Adams, Noah McRae, and Levi McRae; and great-grandchildren Renleigh Stewart and Kane Stewart.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 5, 2021 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.