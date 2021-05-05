McCarty obit

In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the earthly transition of Deacon Odell McCarty on April 29, 2021 in the comfort of his home. He was 81 years old.

Deacon McCarty was born on October 1, 1939 to the parentage of Wade Smith and Bonnie C. Myrick in Houston County, Alabama. He grew up in Graceville, attended and graduated from St Paul High School in Campbellton, Florida. Odell was a fun-loving person. He loved building toys and going to the movies (but was afraid of horses). Odell loved to travel. In 1961 he joined the U.S. Army and traveled widely domestic and overseas. He retired in 1983 as a Sergeant First Class.

One of the happiest moments of his life was when he met and was united in Holy Matrimony to Julia Olivia Giles. Together they raised their family in a house of love and prayer. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2020.

After discharge from the Army, he settled with his family in Chipley and became a member of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. He served faithfully and was ordained a deacon.

Until his health began to fail, he was employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During his employment Odell suffered a disabling stroke in 1991 but never let it stop him from his service and church activities. He would drive long distances to visit his family.

He leaves to cherish his life two daughters: Roberta Taylor (Eugene) and Linda Wright (Calvin); son: Timothy McCarty; grandchildren: Darius Taylor, Torrey Taylor, Juliet Wright, Tobijah Wright (Shalonda), Mark Wright, Naomi Berghanel (Amos), and Brianna Wright; four great-grandchildren; five brothers: Charles Myrick (Irene), James Myrick (Etta), O’Neal Myrick (Patricia), Homer Myrick, and Johnny Ray Smith; sister: Lillie Mae Giles; three sisters-in-law: Ogreta Sims, Jane Giles, and Sybil Hunter; a brotherly companion Deacon James Shackelford; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

A public walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021from 6-8 PM CST. A service of celebration will be held 2PM CST, Saturday, May 8, 2021 from the sacred grounds of the Northside Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tony Davis, officiating and the ministry of comfort being provided by the Cooper Funeral Home & Florist of Chipley, Florida.

In consideration of public health and safety, the wearing of a facial mask/covering is required to attend the public viewing and celebration of life. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.