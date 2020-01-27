McAdams obit

Christopher McAdams, age 59, of Chipley, passed from this life on January 25, 2020 at his residence.

Chris was born on February 16, 1960, in Panama City, Florida to Howard McAdams and Clara Kirkland McAdams. He began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 1981. Upon moving to Chipley in 1991, he continued working for the Florida Highway Patrol, where he retired after 28 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Clara McAdams.

He is survived by his father, Howard McAdams of Chipley, Florida; sister, Dr. Melinda McAdams Mixon of Pensacola, Florida; nephews: Grayson Mixon and wife Joelle of Pensacola, Florida, Taylor Mixon of Winter Haven, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 10AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. John Howell, John Czernis, and Bro. Tim Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Cemetery in Chipley. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends one-hour prior, at First Freewill Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Emerald Coast Hospice of Chipley.