Maulden obit

Joseph Marcus “Marc” Maulden, 58, of Altha, FL, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his residence.

Joseph was a lifelong resident of Florida where he and his wife, Dianna owned and operated Wild Cats Den restaurant in Altha, FL. He enjoyed playing with his dog, fishing, carpentry and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Maulden; and grandson, Jace Simpson.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Dianna Maulden of Altha, FL, mother, Doris Harrell Irwin of Grand Ridge, FL, daughters, Kristi Williams and husband, Jonathan of Altha, FL, Julie Arnold of Sneads, FL, sister, Sharon Traylor and husband, Lee of Marianna, FL, grandchildren, Leandra and Kinsley Williams of Altha, FL, Ely and Riley Simpson of Massachusetts, nephew, Wade Basford of Cypress, FL, and niece, Delaney Basford of Troy, AL.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Kelvin Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Cypress Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.