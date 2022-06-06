Mary Pauline “Polly” Benton, 83 of Vernon, Florida passed from this life on June 3, 2022, at Ascension Scared Heart in Panama City, Florida.

Polly was born on October 6, 1938, in Summersville, West Virginia to Thomas Smith Taylor and Delphia Butler. She relocated from Jupiter, Florida in 1995 and has been residing in Washington County ever since. Polly enjoyed watching football, spending time outside gardening, and had a deep passion for horses which she proudly instilled in her daughter. More than anything, Polly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Delphia Taylor; brother: Roy Taylor.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years: William Benton of Vernon, FL; sons: Charles “Chuck” Prevratil (Laura) of Rapino, Italy, Thomas Prevratil (Lilli) of Delray Beach, FL, Bryan Prevratil (Kathy) of Delaware; daughter: Patty Benton (Danny Peterson) Lake Worth, FL; brothers: Jess Taylor of Alabama, Terry Taylor of North Carolina; sisters: Liz Crum of Alabama, Joy Gray of Tennessee; grandchildren: Kendyl Prevratil, Kayla Oberqfell, Michael Prevratil, Emily Prevratil.

Funeral service will be held 12 PM Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery in Vernon, Fl. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Visitation will be held from 10-12 Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.