Mary Louise Hill Obit

Mary Louise Hill of Vernon, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2022, at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Florida.

Mary was born on September 27, 1950, in Panama City, Florida to Simon Peter and Mary Henrietta (Yates) Jenkins. Mary received her Master’s Degree in Education from the University of West Florida. She worked as an Educator in the Washington County School District for 33 years, teaching fourth and six grades in Vernon, Florida, and was voted Teacher of the Year in 1990. She loved her family and was blessed with many friends and loved ones. She was a born again Christain and a faithful member of her beloved church, New Bethany Assembly of God.

Mary’s service and dedication to the churches she attended during her lifetime, included Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader, Song Leader, Children’s Church Teacher, event planner, encourager, prayer warrior, and minister to everybody and anybody. She lived a Godly life and presented a Godly example for everyone that came into contact with her. Even throughout the numerous medical procedures she endured for many years, her strength, resolve, determination, and faith in God shone through to the end.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Simon and Mary Jenkins; and her older brother: Edsol Jenkins.

She is survived by her son: Keith Carnley (Lori) of Ebro, Florida; daughters: Kelley Ward (Scott) of Vernon, Florida, Karen Mashburn (Keith) of Vernon, Florida; and her oldest brother, Thomas David Jenkins of Vernon, Florida. Grandchildren: Nikki Locke (Aaron), Sara Buatu (Sam), Emily Carnley, Eric Carnley, Wyatt Ward, and Kaylee Ward. Three great grandchildren: Gigi, Ella, and Remi Locke.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at New Bethany Assembly of God in Vernon, Florida. Rev. Tim Jenkins and Rev. Keith Mashburn will be officiating. with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the National Kidney Foundation at Kidney.org.