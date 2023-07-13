Mary J. Searcy Obit

Mary J. Searcy, age 85, of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 10, 2023. She was born on June 11, 1938 in Chipley, FL to the late Clayton Sowell and Roxie (Parker) Sowell.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar S. Searcy, one son, Jimmy Hancock, two daughters, Deborah Plante, Joanne Hancock, one brother, Buddy Sowell and one sister, Frances Nelson.

Survivors include, her daughter, Johnnie R. Sharp of Chipley, FL, one brother, Roy Sowell and wife Debbie of Southport, FL, six grandchildren, Tracy Kyser and wife Jodi, Kali Carr, Jason Hancock and wife Christine, Tonya Phillips and husband Robert, Shawndra Holley and husband Lyman, April Sjoken and husband Allen, numerous great and great great grandchildren, one special sister, Brenda Foxworth and husband Willie of Chipley, FL and one very special daughter, Kimberly McRoy and husband Robert.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Reverend Ernie Dupree will be officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.