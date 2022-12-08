Mary Frances Shores Fussell Obit

Mary Frances Shores Fussell, age 96, went to her heavenly home Sunday, December 4, 2022. She was born in the Hard Labor Community of Washington County on February 12, 1926 to William Henry Shores and Mary Elizabeth Sellers Shores.

Mary is preceded by her husband John Julius Fussell, her brothers, Isaac Shores, Ira Shores, Joe Shores, Daniel Shores, Gene Shores and Billy Shores, her sisters, Rebecca Blue, Thelma Sapp, Clareice Shores, and Helen Pippin. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Driggers and husband Terry of Ponte Vedra, FL, her son, Johnny Fussell and wife Teresa of Chipley, FL, her grandchildren, Marsha Bergen and husband Josh, Traci Driggers, Clint Fussell, Kevin Fussell and wife Haley, and her great grandchildren, Zoe Bergen, Jaxson Fussell, Cal Fussell, and Blayke Fussell.

Funeral Service for Mrs. Fussell will be held 12:00 P.M., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Craft officiating. Interment will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M before the service.

Flowers are being accepted but the family has requested that donations be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, Washington County Council on Aging or to Emma Kate Pettis’s GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/emma-kate-pettis-hypoplastic-right-heart-syndrome.

