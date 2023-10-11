Mary Frances McClain Obit

Mary Frances McClain, age 83, of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. She was born on July 27, 1940 in Jackson County, FL to the late Rudolph Kent and Beatrice (Vickery) Kent.

She is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area and worked most of her life as a nurse and a florist.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, John W. McClain, her daughter, Denise McClain. Survivors include, one daughter, Carie Crowley and husband John of Dothan, AL, one son, Jon McClain and wife Valerie of Chipley, FL, four grandchildren, Ashleigh Corbin, Colby Corbin and wife Mary, Keira McClain, Connor McClain and three great grandchildren, Jadyn Corbin, Colby W. Corbin, Anelise McGlothlin.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Follow the visitation the interment will be held at Cypress Creek Cemetery with Reverend Mike Orr officiating.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net