Mary Elizabeth Jenkins Obit

Mary Elizabeth Jenkins, 75 of Crestview, passed from this life on April 11, 2024 at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, Florida.

Beth was born on November 7, 1948 in Tallahassee, Florida to Maurice and Alice Weatherly. She attend nursing school and went on to receive her medical records accreditation. She worked for several years at Northwest Florida Hospital in the Medical Records Department before taking a director’s position at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. In the mid 80’s, she made a career change and opened her own flower shop where could use her talents as a floral artist.

She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice Weatherly and Alice Cornelius; daughter: Lori Jenkins; sister: Ginger Smith; and brother: Ronnie Cornelius.

She is survived by her daughter: Tara Finch of Chipley; grandchildren: Jordan Finch and wife Jayde, Lauren Justice and husband Brandon Justice; great grandchildren: Beckham Finch, Elliott Finch, and Lainey Kate Justice.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.