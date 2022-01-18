Mary Edna Grissett Obit

Mary Edna Grissett, 82, of Cottondale passed from this life on January 16, 2022, at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, FL.

Edna was born on February 18, 1939 in Alford, FL to George W. Hendrix and Evvie Morris. A lifelong resident of the Panhandle, she was a faithful member of Salem Freewill Baptist Church in Cottondale,FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Evvie Hendrix; husband: Robert James Grissett.

She is survived by her sons: Bobby Grissett (Cecelia) of Graceville, FL, Darrell Grissett of Cottondale, FL; daughter: Rebecca Ann McClay (Thomas) of Villages, FL; daughter in law: Michele Grissett of Cottondale, FL; 5 grandchildren: Stephen McClay, Casey McClay, Abbie Grissett, Desarae Grissett, Austin Grissett.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Salem Freewill Baptist Church in Cottondale, FL with Bro. Donnie Hussey and Bro. JW Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.