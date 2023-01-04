Mary Catherine Kirkland Obit

Mary Catherine Kirkland, 83 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on January 3, 2023 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Mary Catherine was born on September 10, 1939 in Bay County, Florida to Henry and Flossie Powell Everett. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she was of the Christian faith and was a member of Wausau Pentecostal Church. Mary Catherine worked as an Activity Supporter for the Washington County ARC. She also enjoyed painting and reading in her spare time. Mary Catherine loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Flossie Everett; beloved husband: Author Venard Kirkland; sister: Vivian Harden; brothers: Ederson Lee Carter, Jimmy Everett; grandchild: Whitney Nelson.

She is survived by her daughters: Tammy Nelson of Chipley, Florida, Tina Pierce (David) of Bonifay, Florida, Teresa Conroy (Richard) of Panama City, Florida, Tracie Whitehead (Lonnie) of Chipley, Florida; brother: Franklin Everett of Panama City, Florida; grandchildren: Dixie Trotter, Julia Conroy Lewis (Alex), Lydia Conray Smith (Zachariah), Ashton Kirkland (Dana); great grandchildren: Austin Nelson, Christian Nelson, Lauren Nelson, Adrian King, Zoie Coon.

Funeral service will be held 10:30AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Wausau Pentecostal Church in Wausau, Florida with Rev. James Barwick and Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.