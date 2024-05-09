Mary C. Whitworth Obit

Mary C. Whitworth, 95, of Chipley, FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 6, 2024. She was born on August 29, 1928 in Nashville, TN to the late Joseph E. Claytor and Ethel (Carter) Claytor.

Mary was the wife of the late preacher, Roy Whitworth, which was her most important job. They worked with the Chipley church of Christ in the Late 1970’s. She also furthered her education at the Florida Panhandle Technical College where she received her nursing degree. Mary spent many years working as a nurse for Flowers Hospital in Dothan before retiring to Leesburg, FL. In 2021 she moved back to Chipley to be closer to family.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Roy Whitworth, one son, Joseph E. Whitworth, and one grandson, Chris Fader.

Survivors include, four daughters, Jill Whitworth Yopp and husband James “Doug” of Vass, NC, Wanda Whitworth Wallace of Chipley, FL, Karen Whitworth Fader and husband Charles of Vernon, FL, Anita Whitworth Allen and husband Tony of Clarksville, TN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, James Yopp, Steven Yopp, Cindy Yopp, C.O. Best, Cory Best, Jack Wallace, Candice Whitford, Michaela Allen and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for Visitation starting at 2:00 P.M. The Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 P.M. with Darrel Yontz officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Leesburg, FL at 1:00 P.M. EST. Interment will be officiated by Jason McCrary.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.