Mary C. Johnson Obit

Mary Catherine Johnson, 78 of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on October 15, 1943 in Jackson County, Florida to Luke Jackson and Christine (Barnes) Brannon. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Mary worked for Jackson Hospital in the Business and Dietary office before her retirement. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, and had most recently attended Eddins Road Pentecostal Church in Dothan, Alabama when her health permitted. Mary loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Luke and Christine Brannon; sister: Beatrice Tharp.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Johnny Johnson of Dothan, Alabama; daughters: Phyllis Vickery of Cottondale, Florida, Patricia Deloach of Cottondale, Florida, Christina Snellgrove (Scott) of Anniston, Alabama; son: Alfred Smith Johnson II of Cottondale, Florida, Thomas Edward Johnson (Lisa) of Georgia; sister: Joyce Ann Collins (Willie) of Dothan, Alabama; brothers: Charles Brannon (Leola) of Chipley, Florida, Carl Jackson Brannon of Greenwood, Florida, Ernest Wilson Brannon (Donna) of Arizona; 10 grandsons; 4 granddaughters; 13 great grandsons; 4 great granddaughters.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Pastor Kenneth Bohannon officiating. Interment will follow in the Piney Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1976 Shiloh Lane, Chipley, Florida 32428.