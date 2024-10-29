Mary Ann Powell Obit

Mary Ann Powell, 71, of Cottondale, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 28, 2024 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.

Mary was born on July 27, 1953 in Chipley to Houston and Lettie Obert. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and a faithful member of Sapp Church in Cottondale. Mary was a woman of uncommon kindness and generosity who loved nothing more than to provide love, guidance, and comfort to all those she loved, none more so than her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Lettie Obert, brothers WA Obert, Malvin H. “Bud” Obert, and sister Marilyn A. Branch.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Edgar “Buddy” Powell of Cottondale, daughters Kristin Owens and husband Wade of Marianna and Gina Anderson of Geneva, Ala., sons Dustin Kent of Panama City and Derrick Powell and wife Stacy of Cottondale, brothers Roland Obert and wife Martha and Charles Obert and wife Hazel of Cottondale, sister Aleta Hamilton and husband Earl of Cypress, grandchildren Adalyn Owens, Declan Owens, Savanna Powell, Dawson Powell, Shayla Powell, Sierra Powell, and Mitchell Anderson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida with Pastor Shane Obert and Derrick Powell officiating. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the Church.