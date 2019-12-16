Martin obit

Mr. James Dalton Martin, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 14, 2019 at his home. He was born April 26, 1935 in Vernon, Florida to the late Edd Benjamin Martin and Abby Gail Kelley Martin.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by one brother, George ‘Buddy’ Coleman Martin.

Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bessie Martin of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Gene Martin and wife Michele of Freeport, FL and Rev. Kenneth Martin and wife Linda of Pensacola, FL; one brother, Deloyd ‘Dink’ Martin and wife Karen of Vernon, FL; six grandchildren, Jenna Brabham and Mason, Spencer Martin, Chase Martin, Jesse Varner and Jordan, Lenny Moulton and Kaila Wisecarver and Dustin; four great-grandchildren, Sailor, Abby, Carson and Whalen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, December 18, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. Kenneth Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at Calvary Baptist Church.