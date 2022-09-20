Martin L. Finch Obit

Martin L. Finch, 91 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2022 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Martin was born on August 4, 1931 in Chipley, Florida to Martin and Fannie (Hicks) Finch. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Martin worked in the construction industry, specifically Fairchild Construction, until he was 77 years old. He loved spending time in the outdoors, especially if it involved camping and fishing. Martin also enjoyed farming and raising hogs throughout the years. He was a member of Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida. He will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Martin and Fannie Finch; brothers: James Finch and Leonard Finch; sister: Alma Jean Nance.

He is survived by his daughters: Penny Morris (Ray) of Wausau, Florida and her children Wesley Griffin (Alesha), Ernest Morris (Cora), Jackie Snowden (Cody), Sharon Hiers of Cottondale, Florida and her children Brigitte Dobbins (Kiley) and Jamie Hiers, Mary Kelly of Midland, Alabama; sister: Dorothy Smith of Chipley, Florida; step sons: Michael Ray Jones and Kenneth Wayne Arnold of Chipley, Florida; grandchildren: Jonathan Martin, Robin Michelle, Brian Martin Finch; great grandchildren: Hunter, Makenna, Rayce, Rayleigh; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, September 23, 2022 at Wausau Assembly of God Church in Wausau, Florida with Bro. Ronnie Gene Hagan and Bro. Danny Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8PM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Wausau Assembly of God Church