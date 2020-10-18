Marsceill obit

Eloise “Mim” Marsceill, age 101, passed from this life on October 15, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Eloise was born on May 29, 1919 in Cohoes, New York to Nelson and Antoinette Moss. She spent her days working as a homemaker and loved her time with friends and family. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was always ready for a weekend trip to a casino, particularly the slot machines, and never passed up a cold Margarita.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Nelson and Antoinette Moss, her beloved husband: Bernard Marsceill, Sr.; siblings: Pauline Wagner, Nance Moss, Camille Beaulac, John Moss, and Alfred Moss.

She is survived by her son: Bernard Marsceill, Jr of Compass Lake, Florida; grandchildren: Debbie Merola (Wayne) of Bradford, Massachusetts, Scott Marsceill (Tisha) of Chipley, Florida, and Shawn Marsceill of Tallahassee, Florida; five great grandchildren: Brenna Drew (Sean) of Bradford, Massachusetts, Rachel Lesiczka (Andrew) of Londonderry, New Hampshire, Brittany Justice (Jordan) of Lillian, Alabama, Anna Merola of Bradford, Massachusetts, and Trent Marsceill of Chipley, Florida; one great great grandchild: Cynthia Lesiczka of Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in Chipley in charge of arrangements. Family will have a private memorial at a later date.