Marlene Waller Brock Obit

Marlene Waller Brock, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2024 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on August 22, 1935 to the late Herschel and Donnie Waller.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly V. Brock. She is survived by her two sons, Vann Brock and wife Dee, Patrick Brock and wife Angie, and six grandchildren, Brittany Brock, Allie Brock, Trenton Brock, Layne Brock, Gianna Brock, Aiden Brock and two step grandsons, William Trawick and Jacob Trawick.

Marlene graduated from Vernon High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Kelly Brock. They were married 68 years. She worked for BellSouth / AT&T as a telephone operator for 30 years. Marlene enjoyed going to church, fishing at the creek and river, sewing / embroidering with her classmates, playing cards with friends, and spending time with close friends and family. Marlene was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, FL.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Northwest Florida Community Hospital, Mark Garney, and Stethoscope Staffing for their exceptional care and devotion to their mother and “Meme”.

A Memorial Service to honor her life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, FL

