Marlene Park-Coto Obit

Marlene Park-Coto passed away on September 7, 2023 at her home in Lexington, South Carolina. She was born on March 28, 1957, to Evelyn and Lebron Nichols. She was raised in Washington County and graduated from Vernon High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1975 as well as a numerous other scholastic achievements.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, James Michael Park, Myron Anthony Nichols, and Q.L. Nichols, and her son, Brian Coto.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Coto, one son, Brian Weber (Jennifer), two daughters, Missy Coto Dominguez (Alex) and Wendy Coto Puckett (Ben), one brother, Marty Park (Cindy), two sisters, Michele Zurica (Frank), Madlyn Quattlebaum (Steve), sister-in-law, Betty Nichols, five grandchildren, Maria Dominguez, Cesar Dominguez, Ben Puckett Jr., Mason Puckett, and Kennedy Carter. She is also survived by one aunt, Ella Rudd and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 1:00 P.M., both services being held at Brown Funeral Home. Officiating will be Reverend Dennis Boyett. Interment will follow at Vernon City Cemetery. Pallbearers will include, Steve Nichols, Michael Park, Josh Zurica, Hunter Turvin, Hayden Turvin and Lucas Porter.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net